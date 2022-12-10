TET 2022: Rectified list of addresses of test venues cited in admit cards out

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 examination, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) issued a rectified list of addresses of the venues mentioned in the admit cards.



The primary education board had found errors in the addresses of some of the TET-2022 venues.

"To sort out this problem and to rectify the names/addresses of the venues mentioned in the TET-2022 Admit Cards already downloaded by the candidates, the Board is notifying the correct names/addresses of such venues for attention of the concerned candidates," the board notified on Thursday. The board has published the rectified list for 43 centres in districts including Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Malda, North 24-Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Purulia and South 24-Parganas.

They further allowed the candidates to download their admit cards with the rectified addresses of the venues.