TET 2022: Deadline for disputing answer keys extended till Jan 18

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education extended the deadline for disputing the provisional answer keys of the Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 till January 18 instead of January 17.

According to the earlier notification by the Board, the candidates could raise a dispute challenging the correctness of the answer keys published by them from Friday to Tuesday up to 11:59 pm through an online portal on payment of Rs 500 per question. The board extended this deadline to Wednesday till 11:59 pm. For the first time, the Board had allowed the candidates to take back a duplicate of the OMR sheet after the completion of the examination. Recently, the Board published the answer keys online and allowed the candidates to raise the dispute till a given time. These disputes will be examined by subject experts and later disclosed in public domain and accordingly the final answer keys will be formulated.

To ensure that the candidates are careful while filing the dispute, a fee has been introduced. Moreover, the board ensured that if the disputes by a candidate stands correct, then they will be refunded the entire fee amount. But if the dispute is unjustified then it will stand forfeited. Apart from this, it has been decided that after the final answer has been published by the board, no further communication on the answer key will be entertained.