TET 2022: Chief Secy to hold meet with edu dept officials, SPs

KOLKATA: The Chief Secretary will be holding a meeting with the District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts, in the presence of



officials from the education department on Thursday to discuss the arrangements for Teacher Eligibility Test,

which is scheduled to be held on December 11.

The Chief Secretary will be heading the meeting on Thursday and may give instructions with regard to the

measures to be taken by the districts to accommodate the TET 2022 examination.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had received record applications from candidates applying for TET 2022, amounting to six lakh ninety thousand applications. Compared to 2017, the number of TET applicants has increased immensely. In 2017, around one lakh ninety thousand candidates applied for TET. The number of applicants has reportedly increased because of the huge gap between the last examination and now. It was earlier notified that the primary education board will be holding a meeting with Nabanna to map out a structure for taking the examination for such a large pool of candidates.

The examination will be held across the state in a total of 1,453 examination centres.

The WBBPE has requested the state Home Secretary to shut down Internet services during the TET examination in a list of sensitive examination centres only. However, they do not wish for the same in the areas adjacent to the examination centres.They have also sent 16-point guidelines to the District Magistrate of each district and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

News agencies have reported that Section 144 may be imposed in every examination centre.