TET 2022 candidates can raise ‘dispute’ over answer keys from January 13 to 17

KOLKATA: The candidates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be able to raise a dispute over answer keys against the one produced by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) from Friday to Tuesday (January 13 to January 17).



All registered candidates of TET-2022 conducted by WBBPE were requested to visit the primary education board website to ascertain the provisional answer keys to questions of the examination which was held on December 11.

“The Board as an examining body declares that candidates shall be entitled to dispute the correctness of such answer keys upon producing their respective credentials of TET 2022, if any, against the enclosed answer keys appended with this notice,” WBBPE stated. Candidates can exercise it between Friday and Tuesday up to 11:59 pm through a portal after an online payment of Rs 500 per question.

The subject experts will examine all such disputes. The final answer keys will then be put up in the public domain. The TET 2022 results will be declared according to the final answer keys.

Board will refund the fee — that the candidate will have to pay for raising the dispute — through NEFT if found to be correct, however, if the dispute is found to be unjustified the fee would be forfeited.

The Board has specified that its decision on the disputed answer keys will be final and no further “communication will be entertained.” Along with this, it has been specified that no grievance will be entertained concerning the answer key after the result declaration of TET 2022.