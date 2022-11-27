TET 2022: Board may hold interview in 3rd week of Dec

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) may hold the interviews after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which is scheduled to be held on December 11, in the third week of December.



The president of WBBPE Gautam Pal has expressed the desire to hold the interviews in December itself, after the TET exams.

The primary education board has already started with its final preparations to ensure transparency in the upcoming examination and maintain tightened security.

According to the news agency, the board will be bringing in a change in the manner in which interviews were conducted.

Earlier, the interviews of candidates for teacher recruitment were conducted at the district education council offices. The board has reportedly decided that this time the interview process will be conducted centrally, i.e. from the central office of WBBPE.

The WBBPE will be taking the consent of the state education department and law department before implementing it.

The entire recruitment process, from verification to interview, will be video recorded. The TET examination for this year will be held across the state in a total of 1,453 examination centers and a total of 6, 90, 931 candidates will be participating in this year's TET examination. The duration of the examination will be two and a half hours, spanning from 12 pm to 2:30 pm.