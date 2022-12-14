TET 2022: 'Biometric verification not to impact OMR sheet checking'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Gautam Pal assured the candidates that biometric verification will have no impact on the evaluation of OMR sheets.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination took place after a gap of five years on Sunday. Despite an array of arrangements made by the WBBPE for the candidates, stray incidents were reported by the candidates to the primary education board.

The candidates at Tirthapati Institution of Deshapriya Park had complained that the officials were unable to take biometrics because of lapse in the system. The candidates had projected fear on whether this would lead to cancellation of their examination.

Pal on Monday had assured the candidates that they have nothing to worry. He said that he has been getting emails from the candidates pressing on the issue. "If one does not have a biometric, but has a specific OMR sheet, that will be checked. Biometric verification has nothing to do with evaluation of OMR sheets," he said.

A candidate from Murshidabad alleged that there was a confusion with regards to the options mentioned for a particular question in set four. According to the candidate, instead of the options being 'A.B,C,D' it was 'A,A,C,C.' Pal stated that if the ad hoc committee decides on the question, everyone will be given marks accordingly.