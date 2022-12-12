TET 2022: About 6.17L take test peacefully, Board president visits 5 centres himself

KOLKATA: Amid heavy security arrangements with substantial police presence, about 6,17,473 candidates, out of 6, 90, 931 registered candidates took the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2022 on Sunday at around 1,453 centres across the state. With about 89.36 per cent of the registered candidates taking the recruitment test, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) conducts the examination peacefully and successfully after a gap of about five years.



The Board's president, Gautam Pal, had himself visited five examination centres on Sunday to ensure that TET 2022 was conducted smoothly.

Later in the day—at a press conference—Pal expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and all the departments under the state government for working together with the Board to help TET 2022 complete successfully. He also thanked the state Education minister Bratya Basu, who according to Pal, provided necessary support to ensure smooth conduct of the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

He thanked the ministers of all departments as well as Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi, who had earlier conducted a meeting at Nabanna with regards to TET 2022 and ensured coordination between the districts. Ahead of the examination, Pal had expressed his apprehension on the possible attempts to sabotage the examination. The exam started at 12 noon, ahead of which Pal first visited Bidhannagar Government High School, followed by Bidhannagar College, Bhagabati Devi Balika Vidyalaya and Bidhannagar Municipal School, amongst others.

Pal was also present at the control room set up by the WBBPE on the fourth floor of its office building, along with the deputy secretary and other officials. The authorities were given the task to keep an eye on every examination centre. They kept an update of each minute ahead of the beginning of the test. They were also prompt at providing solutions to any technical issue that had cropped up at the centres. Along with this, they kept contact with the officials and police teams at the centres to ensure smooth movement of candidates.

Meanwhile, internet services were shut down at six districts from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, covering the entire duration of the test, to ensure that offences relating to use of unfair means do not take place. The Home and Hills Affairs Department on Saturday evening had notified that internet services at Uttar Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Dakshin Medinipur would remain down for the mentioned period.

Adequate transport facility and police deployment were put in place for the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the examination. On the day of examination, some candidates had trouble reaching the centre by 11 am. They were late by two to three minutes and when they were denied permission to enter, they started protesting.

Complaints were also reported at the control room of the Board by the candidates. Taking control of the situation quickly, the primary education board verbally informed the examination centres to let the candidates enter till 11:45 am. However, candidates who came in after 11:45 am were not allowed to enter the examination centre.