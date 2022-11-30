TET-2014: Break-up score of qualified empanelled candidates published

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Monday published the break-up score of the TET-2014 qualified empanelled candidates following the orders of Calcutta High Court.



The list spanned over 1,282 pages and included details regarding each candidate. Details including name, TET score, roll number, category, and madhyamik score, HS score, training score, viva marks, aptitude marks and total score of each candidate have been mentioned in the list by the primary education board.

The candidates were appointed in 2016 and 2020 against 42,949 and 16,500 vacancies respectively. However, questions were raised on the transparency of these appointments. Later, a case was filed with regards to this in the Calcutta High Court. Following which the Calcutta HC ordered the primary education board to publish the list of TET-2014 passed candidates along with the marks obtained by them in written and oral examination.

The list was produced by the board on Monday and a fresh controversy with regards to the list stirred up on Tuesday. It was reported that a candidate was shown to have scored 10.96 out of 10 for higher secondary. The WBBPE explained the whole matter as a technical error.

The deputy secretary of the board Partha Karmakar said that five marks are allotted for secondary, 10 marks for higher secondary, five marks for TET, 15 marks for training and five marks for viva, five marks for aptitude and five for extracurricular. He also assured that appropriate action will be taken and the board is trying to fix the technical error.