Temperature in city to drop in the next 48 hours, says MeT

kolkata: The temperature in the city may start decreasing in the first week of February, the regional meteorological office in Alipore predicted.



The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius, slightly less than the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday which stood at 19.2 degree Celsius.

It has been reported that the weather office has predicted that the temperature will decrease in the next 48 hours and it may drop a further three degrees on Monday.

Although the temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will increase slightly, the weather office predicted that strong winds will be experienced on Thursday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius which is one degree more than normal, while the minimum temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius was also three degrees more than the normal temperature.

Coastal districts of South Bengal are likely to experience light fog in the morning. The weather will remain mostly dry for the next five days.

After a brief period of rise in temperature, it started dropping by January 12. According to the Regional Meteorological Office in Alipore, the city recorded 12.4 degree Celsius on January 12. The temperature had started rising on January 14 as the city recorded 18 degree Celsius.

It gradually took a dip on January 16, when the city recorded 15 degree Celsius. The temperature further took a dip on January 20 (Friday), when it recorded 13.3 degree Celsius and continued to remain fairly low on January 21 (Saturday), until the steep rise on January 22 (Sunday).