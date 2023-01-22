Temperature in city increases by 20C

KOLKATA: Temperature in the city continues to fluctuate as the minimum temperature recorded increased suddenly by two degrees on Sunday.



The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius on Sunday as compared to 14 degree Celsius on Saturday. After a brief period of temperature rise, it had started dropping by January 12. According to the Regional Meteorological Office in Alipore, the city recorded 12.4 degree Celsius on January 12. The temperature had started rising on January 14 as the city recorded 18 degree Celsius.

It gradually took a dip on January 16, when the city recorded 15 degree Celsius. The temperature further took a dip on January 20 (Friday), when it recorded 13.3 degree Celsius and continued to remain fairly low on Saturday, until the steep rise on Sunday. It has been reported that the increase in temperature will continue for several more days. The city on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degree Celsius. As per the weather office, there will be dry weather throughout the week. Reportedly, the rise in temperature might be because of the decrease in the north-west wind force in Bengal. It has also been reported that there might be rainfall in coastal districts of the state.