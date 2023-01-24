‘Temp in city to rise in next 48 hrs’

KOLKATA: The city’s temperature shot up by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that mercury will rise in various south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



The people in south Bengal may witness comparatively hotter weather on the day of Saraswati Puja that has coincided with the Republic Day this year.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 18.7 degree Celsius, 4 degree higher than normal, on Tuesday.

The temperature will remain much above normal in the coastal districts of Bengal as well. People in various south Bengal districts will witness foggy conditions in the early morning hours in the next couple of days.

As there has been an impact of western disturbances there is no possibility for the mercury to dip this week.

The steady flow of cold north wind has been interrupted in south Bengal due to the impact of the western disturbances.

“Night temperature will remain 3-4 degrees above normal. The temperature during day time will remain 2-3 degree above normal in the next few days. There is no prediction of rainfall yet,” a weather

official said.