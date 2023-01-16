Temp in city to drop over the next few days: MeT

KOLKATA: After a steep rise in temperature on Saturday and Sunday to 19 degree Celsius, the temperature may drop in the coming days, according to the Regional meteorological department in Alipore.



The regional weather department has predicted that mercury may start falling again from Sunday night. It has been reported that the weak winds due to westerly winds are responsible for this temporary and premature rise in temperature.

The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius, five degrees more than normal.

Till Thursday, the minimum temperature of the city had stood at 13 degree Celsius. It started increasing on Friday, when the minimum temperature recorded was 17 degree Celsius and on Saturday it further increased to 19.7 degree Celsius.

However, the city and the nearby districts experienced heavy fog which also led to a temporary shutdown of ferry and bus services to Gangasagar stranding a crowd of pilgrims who had come from other states to visit Gangasagar Mela.

Similarly, on Sunday ferry services were temporarily shut in the morning because of a reduction in visibility due to dense fog. The ferry services from Kakdwip to Kachuberia and Namkhana to Chemaguri were suspended for the same reason in the morning.According to news agencies, passengers received a message on Saturday morning stating that the ferry service from Millennium Park was cancelled due to fog. The commuters complained that they were unable to reach the travel agency despite many attempts. After the passengers started crowding at Millennium Park, police reached the spot and took control of the situation. After their intervention, the company was forced to refund the ticket money to the passengers. According to a transport official, both ferry and bus services were plied normally after noon.