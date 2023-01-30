‘Temp drops by 4ºC in Kolkata in 48 hours’

KOLKATA: Mercury dropped by 4 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the past 48 hours. People in South Bengal districts witnessed comparatively hot weather in the past few days with the lowest temperature recorded at 18.2 on the day of Saraswati Puja.



Kolkata’s lowest temperature dropped to 15.8 degree Celsius on Monday while on Sunday the lowest temperature dropped to 17.4 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that the temperature may decrease in the next 24 hours. Although the temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday may drop further.

Mercury shot up further on Friday with the lowest temperature standing at 18.8 degree Celsius. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the temperature would go up during the Saraswati Puja. The MeT office predicted that the city dwellers may again experience cold spells in the early next month. The steady blow of cold north winds had been interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances last week. The city’s temperature jumped by 2 degree Celsius on Tuesday as well. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 18.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday while on Monday the lowest temperature stood at 16.9 degree. Tuesday’s lowest temperature in Kolkata was 4 degree higher than normal.

Mercury may slide down further in the next couple of days. There has been a sudden jump in the mercury after a comparatively hot spell prevailed. Lowest temperature hovered around 20 degree Celsius in south Bengal in the last week while the highest temperature had hit 30 degrees. The city’s weather has remained dry in the past few days.

After a brief period of rise in temperature, it started dropping by January 12. According to the Regional Meteorological Office in Alipore, the city recorded 12.4 degree Celsius on January 12. The temperature had started rising on January 14 as the city recorded 18 degree Celsius. It gradually took a dip on January 16, when the city recorded 15 degree Celsius. The temperature further took a dip on January 20 (Friday), when it recorded 13.3 degree Celsius and continued to remain fairly low on January 21 (Saturday), until the steep rise on January 22.