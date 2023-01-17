Temp dips by 3ºC; fog alert issued in South Bengal dists

KOLKATA: Mercury dropped by 3 degree Celsius on Monday with the lowest temperature recorded at 16 degree Celsius in Kolkata. It was still 2 degrees higher than the normal temperature.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that people may feel winter cold in the next few days but there will be no major changes in the temperature in south Bengal districts.

Pilgrims took a holy dip in Gangasagar on Sunday when the lowest temperature remained around 20 degree Celsius. The weather office said that it was the hottest “Makar Sankranti” in the last five decades. The MeT office had earlier predicted that people might witness comparatively hotter weather on the day of “Makar Sankranti”.

The MeT office predicted that there may be light rainfall in some south Bengal districts which include South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. There has been a fog alert in various south Bengal districts in the next couple of days. People in south Bengal witnessed thick fog early on Monday morning. Pilgrims returning from Ganga Sagar had faced difficulties as ferry services were shut at Kachuberia due to fog. Many pilgrims were stranded.

The lowest temperature in the city shot up by 5 degree Celsius last Saturday due to the impact of the western disturbances.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature remained at 19.7 degree Celsius in the weekend while many other south Bengal districts registered the lowest temperature of the day at around 19-20 degree Celsius. City on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 14.5 degrees while it stood at 12.4 degree Celsius on Thursday.