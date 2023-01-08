Techno Global Hosp gives fresh lease of life to woman

Kolkata: Techno Global Hospital in Barrackpore conducted a critical surgery on a 36-year-old woman not only by removing multiple tumours from her uterus but also helped her deliver a baby



safely.

The doctors at the hospital have given a fresh lease of life to Urmi Ghosh who had almost lost all hope of becoming a mother due to serious complications triggered by multiple tumours.

In 2014, before her marriage, after an USG test showed Ghosh had multiple tumours in her uterus, doctors said that the removal of her uterus was the only option but it would have shattered her hope of becoming a mother.

A surgery was performed on her and 12 tumours, including cervical fibroid, were removed.

However, it did not solve the issue. She faced health issues in 2016 as small fibroids started developing again.

After her marriage, doctors suggested she should conceive before some more complications arise.

After she conceived, the doctors were apprehensive about how the fetus would develop between tumours and expanded uterus.

As there were tumours encompassing the uterus, the surgery was difficult and risky.

The patient would not have been able to undergo the operation in any other top private hospitals due to the cost involved and other limitations.

Techno Global Hospital finally emerged as a rescuer and the operation was carried out by a team of doctors headed by Dr Pranab Kumar Biswas.

On January 1, Ghosh gave birth to her child and the doctors managed to keep her uterus intact and removed nine tumours.