Teachers' job scam: WBSSC publishes list of 40 more 'illegally hired' candidates

kolkata: Following the Calcutta High Court order, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) published the details of 40 candidates of first state level selection test, who got the job for the post of assistant teachers for class nine to ten illegally. They also published the scanned OMR images of these candidates.



Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court ordered WBSSC to publish the list of the additional 40 candidates who got the jobs illegally in class nine and class 10.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the WBSSC to publish the names, roll numbers and other matters related to these 40 people on their website by Tuesday itself. He also ordered the Commission to publish a copy of the OMR sheets. Seeing the evidence of illegal job recommendation, Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly observed that it may have been done by someone who works in the office of the Commission.

A meeting was held on Friday to verify the authenticity of the illegal recruitment at the office of the commission. Thereafter, a chart was prepared which needed to be submitted by 2 pm, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will submit the list on Wednesday. According to a news agency, the lawyer representing WBSSC in the court said that the original OMR sheets have been destroyed. Justice Gangopadhyay questioned the Commission on the basis for the destruction of OMR sheet despite the questions raised. To which, the Commission informed that it was destroyed between 2018 and 2019. It has been revealed in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that the hard disk of Ghaziabad showed that ten people had gotten zero, however their score is 53 on the Commission's server.