Teachers’ job case: ED raids 2 places

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at two separate places in connection with the teacher recruitment scam case probe.



On Friday a team of the central agency went to the flat of Kuntal Ghosh in New Town whose name cropped up while interrogating Tapas Mondal who is said to be close to former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya.

Mondal alleged that Ghosh had taken a lot of money from people for arranging jobs.

Mondal also claimed that he has documents which can substantiate his claims.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after getting the documents from Mondal, summoned Ghosh. He appeared before the investigating officers on Wednesday. While coming out from the CBI office, Ghosh dismissed the allegations. Mondal had claimed that Ghosh was given about Rs 19 crore which was taken from the candidates for arranging jobs.

Apart from Ghosh’s flat, ED officials on Friday conducted a raid at the house of Santanu Banerjee whose name also cropped up during the investigation. The raid continued till night.