Talk to Mayor: 'Non-performance of employees will not be tolerated'

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Friday warned the assessment department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that they could face show cause notice if they do not upload the assessment report of various ponds under the civic body's jurisdiction.

Hakim said that he will not tolerate non-performance. If the employees think that they will come to the office and go home without performing, it will not be allowed, Hakim warned. Hakim received a telephone call during 'Talk-to-Mayor' programme from a resident of ward 124 in Thakurpukur area when he complained that two ponds in the locality are in bad condition. In case of one pond, a portion of adjacent land is caving in as piling has not been carried out. The caller, who refused to divulge his identity, told the Mayor that he raised complaints in various forums but he was threatened by some local people of dire consequences.

Hakim said that during the Left Front regime 3,000 ponds were filled up. But the present government has taken zero tolerance against filling up water bodies and the Assessment department was asked to carry out a detailed survey of the ponds under various wards of the KMC and upload a report in the civic body's website. But the work has not been done yet.