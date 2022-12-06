Swasthya-Ingit: 'Telemedicine services provided to 1 cr people'

KOLKATA: Bengal government has achieved another milestone as it has brought 1 crore people under specialist telemedicine service.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced it on her Twitter handle. She said: "With immense joy,I would like to announce that GoWB's initiative 'Swasthya-Ingit' has provided specialist telemedicine services to 1 crore people across Bengal to date."

She also congratulated all the people who were involved in the scheme.

"Congratulations to all involved in achieving this major milestone & wish them success in the future endeavours" she stated further in her Twitter handle.

The state government had launched "Swasthya Ingit", a telemedicine initiative through IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services to serve the people in rural areas.

Patients in districts are now availing specialised treatment in various disciplines. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated the project to upgrade around 10,357 sub-health centres in the state to HWCs.

It may be mentioned here that the patients from the remote parts of Bengal have already been availing these facilities from Suswasthya Kendra in the districts as well. This has taken off the pressure on government hospitals to a great extent.