'Suvendu not responding to govt's proposal to send joint team to Centre'

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction as the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has not yet responded to the state government's proposal to join a delegation which is supposed to visit the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place its demand for the release of dues.

It was decided in the Assembly during the last session that a 12-member committee with representation from the BJP and ruling TMC will go to Delhi to place the state's demand for funds for carrying out various projects, including permanent reconstruction of river embankments in various districts, 100 days work. The opposition leader and other BJP MLAs had expressed their consent to be a part of the delegation.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on December 6 called up Suvendu to discuss some issues relating to the state government's decision. A letter was also sent to Adhikari from the state government asking for the names of BJP MLAs who would be included in the list. But Adhikari is yet to respond. As he did not respond positively Chattopadhyay informed the matter to the Speaker who has expressed unhappiness and said that he would look into the matter.

Chattopadhyay said that several attempts were made to establish a contact with Adhikari but it could not be done. He also made it clear that if BJP MLAs do not respond, the Trinamool Congress MLAs will go to Delhi in January to place the state's demand to clear the dues.

When the matter was discussed at the floor of the House, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga had said that if the proposal had been brought for the well being of the people they would not have any issues.