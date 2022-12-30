Suspension of Utsashree portal extended till June

kolkata: The state Education department on Thursday extended the temporary suspension of the Utsashree portal till June 30, 2023.



The online transfer application and processing of these applications of the school teachers are done through the portal.

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission had recently requested the School Education department for further extension of the portal till June 2023 due to the ongoing recruitment process and related issues.

The transfer portal was temporarily suspended from September 29 till December 31.

The Utsashree portal has been very successful with over 36,000 teachers getting transferred through the portal.

The portal was launched on July 31 2022, for the transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

The portal, https://banglarshiksha.gov.in/utsashree/ had started accepting applications on August 2.

The whole process of transfer starting from the application to scrutiny and approval usually takes one month.

As per guidelines, an applicant has to be confirmed in service and can apply for transfer only after completing five years of satisfactory service in a particular school and particular post.

There will be no transfer within 25 km of the present posting. Moreover, the age of the applicant seeking transfer should be below 59 years. If there is any court case against the applicant then he/she will not be able to get the transfer facility. Transfer can be sought due to sickness of self or family members, long distance, physical disability or some other specified grounds.