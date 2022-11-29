Supreme Court allows Bengal to continue its Duare Ration programme

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the West Bengal government to continue its Duare Ration (Ration at Doorstep) programme. The top court ordered an interim stay on the Calcutta High Court order on the discontinuation of Duare Ration.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had said she will overcome all obstacles to ensure that the Duare Ration programme initiated by the state government in November 2021 continues. "The Duare Ration project started for the benefit of people and it will continue to run. The state government will not bow its head to any sort of muscle power to stop the programme," Banerjee said during the question-answer session at the state Assembly. She added that if required, an appeal will be made to the court through the Assembly as the benefit and welfare of the people is the state government's top priority.

The Chief Minister maintained that the state government is offering an incentive of Rs 480 crore to the ration dealers for the implementation of the programme. "It is not that everybody (ration dealers) has opposed this. I have personally held meetings with them too. But in society, even when 99 per cent of people are good, there is still 1 per cent who crave to enjoy all the benefits," she had remarked.

After the Apex Court order, state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh added that the Duare Ration programme was conceived to benefit the masses. "We are confident that the final ruling in the case will also be in our favour. Interests of ration dealers have also been taken into account and so we have offered a subsidy to them for executing the scheme and haven't deployed any external agency," Ghosh said.

After the SC order, Nabanna reportedly instructed all District Magistrates to make preparations to continue the Duare Ration scheme. The state government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order. The Division Bench of Calcutta HC on September 28 had declared the 'Duare Ration Scheme' as "ultra vires of the National Food Security Act, 2013" and "is therefore a nullity in the eye of the law".

The Calcutta High Court judgment was passed on an appeal by fair price shop dealers challenging the order of a single bench of the High Court that there was no illegality in the scheme introduced by the state government.

