Sunderbans to be a separate district: Mamata

Samshernagar: Declaring Sunderbans a separate district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the Bonobibi temple at Samshernagar and instructed the district administration to revamp the temple.



Banerjee said a master plan is being sent to the Centre for the development of the Sunderbans namely on how to prevent river erosion and maintain these areas.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 456.20 crore and inaugurated eight projects entailing an investment of Rs 165.93 crore.

She also inaugurated nine jetties virtually from the event. Before attending public distribution at Samshernagar, the Chief Minister offered her prayers to the local deity Bonbibi and worshipped a Keora tree inside the shrine premises. She also planted a tree at the temple and offered flower bouquets to the priests.

Banerjee also stressed the need for more bus services to Samshernagar so that more tourists can visit the place. Presently there is only a single bus service from Kolkata daily.

"I am declaring Sunderban a new district. Many more Susastha Kendras are coming up here so that people do not need to travel to far off places to avail the healthcare services. Government offices will also be set up here," she added.

Banerjee said that she will come here again after the permanent structure of Bonobibi's temple is ready.

She also assured assistance to the residents of the Sunderbans for setting up homestays.

"Start homestays in these areas. Leave a room in your house for guests. There will be a bio-toilet, one cot, and a television set. The government will extend all help needed in this regard. More tourists will come here if you set up homestays," the Chief Minister said.

On the day, Banerjee halted a government distribution programme midway in Hingalganj and pulled up the District Magistrate (DM) for failing to deliver adequate blankets and woollen garments that she had purchased for distribution among the local people.

Banerjee, in the presence of locals, asked District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi to make arrangements to bring the garments to the venue at the earliest.

Thousands of people had gathered for the programme, organised for doling out government scheme benefits and caste certificates.

"I've brought 15,000 winter garments, blankets for the locals. Where have you kept them? Bring them to me immediately. I'll not continue with the programme till you get those, I'll wait here," Banerjee told Dwivedi.

The Chief Minister, who is in the district on a two-day visit, also warned the DM, and other officials of stern action for such lapses.