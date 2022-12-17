Subiresh Bhattacharya to be produced before court today: CBI to HC

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that the former School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya will be produced in court on Saturday.

The lower court gave Bhattacharya ten days to appear in the recruitment corruption case. Justice Gangopadhyay expressed dissatisfaction to this, thereafter CBI gave this information.

Last Tuesday Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and Bhattacharya, arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case, filed a bail application in the Calcutta High Court. The High Court asked the CBI for a report on Thursday on this case.

The court asked for an update on the investigation of the recruitment corruption investigation and demanded the time taken for the completion of

the investigation.