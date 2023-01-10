Students to go to other institutes for Higher Secondary examination

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has withdrawn the rule to let the students appear for Higher Secondary (HS) examination in their respective schools. They will have to go to other institutes affiliated to the WBCHSE for the examination.



“The decision for students to appear for higher secondary examinations in their home venue was given as a special condition. This has been withdrawn now,” WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

In 2022, for the time ever, students had appeared for their HS examination from their respective home centres and not in other institutes affiliated to the WBCHSE. The decision was taken by the WBCHSE considering the Covid situation. After a gap of two years, the examinations were held.

Apart from this, there has been a modification of the question paper. Instead of two separate sections – Part A and Part B, there will be only one question paper.

The Council had earlier notified that only one answer sheet will be provided for writing the examination.

The examination for HS is scheduled to take place between March 14 and March 27. The results for HS 2023 examination are scheduled to be published by June 10. The online submission of the Post Publication Scrutiny and Post Publication Review by the candidates can be done

within 15 days.