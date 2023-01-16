Students pitch ideas at NSEC biz fest

KOLKATA: Netaji Subhash Engineering College (NSEC), one of the foremost engineering colleges in Kolkata and part of the ever-growing Techno India Group started the New Year with a bang with their first-of-its-kind business fest, Inferno 2023. Aptly subtitled, ‘Ignite the Fire Within’, the three-day fest had debates, panel discussions, and live business plan pitching competitions. The college also brought the coveted Hult Prize under its banner.



Organised as a joint venture between the Entrepreneurship & Development Cell and the Institute Innovation Council (ED-Cell & IIC), the fest saw the presence of industry experts, startup giants, and academic scholars including Techno India Group ED, T K Ghosh, and GCEO Dr S Bose. Other dignitaries and guests like Anupam Basu, ProVC of SNU and former director of NIT-Durgapur, Digbijoy Chakraborty, MD & CEO, SunEco Tech Ventures, Nirupam Chaudhuri, director, NASSCOM, Santanu Dutta Gupta, associate director, GBCI, Swami Vedajnananda, professor and founder head, chemical engineering, HIT, James Biswas, Prof. (Dr.) Nabarun Bhattacharyya, director, School Of Information Science & Technology, and others were present. On the second and third days, members of GDSC and the Hult Committee brought in various startup giants, which included the founders and leaders of Sconto, Zeron, Dynopi AI experts from Google. NSEC also sealed a joint undertaking with SunEco Tech Ventures to ensure new opportunities for students and open up roads in research and development.