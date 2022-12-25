Students' body poll demands will be considered seriously: Guv

KOLKATA: Governor CV Ananda Bose during the 65th Annual Convocation ceremony at Jadavpur University on Saturday assured the protesting university students that their election demands will be considered with seriousness.

A section of Jadavpur University students belonging to FETSU and SFI had staged agitation outside the auditorium where the convocation ceremony was being held. Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the university's Chancellor, was greeted with sloganeering on his arrival at the ceremony.

The protesters are demanding the announcement of a student body election, which has not taken place for the last three years in any state college or university. As Governor Bose entered the premises, the students blocked his entrance with posters and demands. He was soon escorted into the auditorium by the security.