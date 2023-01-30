Stone pelting at Vande Bharat: Case filed in HC

KOLKATA: A case has been filed at Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking strict action against people who were involved in stone-pelting at Vande Bharat Express. The case reportedly may be heard by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.



The litigant, in his complaint, had stressed that trains are national property and strict action should be taken against the accused persons. Police had arrested three people in connection with the stone pelting incident.

They have started the investigation after receiving the footage by the railway. The incident took place on January 3.

Since the accused persons were minors, they were taken to the juvenile justice board.

According to news reports, the Superintendent of Police has said that the accused persons during the investigation disclosed that they had allegedly thrown stones at Vande Bharat Express for fun.