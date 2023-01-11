STF of Kolkata Police nabs former SIMI activist from Madhya Pradesh

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has nabbed a former Students’ Islamic Movement of India activist from Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, whose name cropped up while interrogating the two arrested from Kolkata for their anti-national activities. The former SIMI activist identified as Abdul Raqib Qureshi of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday STF had arrested Md. Saddam and alias Saddam Mallick alias Abdul Mallick and Sayeed Ahmed near Vidyasagar Setu.