State's anti-corruption wing raids residences of police officers

DARJEELING: The anti-corruption wing of the state government conducted a raid at the residence of the Inspector-in-Charge of the Matigara Police station. The raids commenced at 1 pm on Monday and was continuing at the time of filing the copy.



A team of 5 from the anti-corruption branch of the State arrived at his flat in Siliguri at around 1 pm and started the raid. However, the details of the raids have not been made public. Another team of the anti-corruption wing also raided the house of a police officer of the Chanchol police station, Malda on Sunday. Important documents pointing to expenditures disproportionate to income, documents relating to assets and investments were recovered from his residence.

The state government has announced that corruption will not be tolerated. Raids have been conducted at the residences of many government officials.