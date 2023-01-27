State to set up two community health centres at Rs 11 cr each

KOLKATA: The State Health department will set up two community health centres in East Midnapore and East Burdwan each at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore.



The department has already given administrative approval for the construction of two community health centres.

An order has been issued recently in this regard stating that one centre will be set up at Nandigram III block in East Midnapore while the other one will be constructed at Raina I block of East Burdwan.

District Magistrate will be the nodal officer for the project. The work should be completed within 8 months from the date of issuance of the work order, the government circular said. A monitoring team will visit the work site periodically to review the quality of work.

In another development, the state Health department has alreday sanctioned funds of Rs 82,72,000 which will be diverted to 22 districts for setting up Ayush telemedicine services.

The state government has already released the amount in favour of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the districts. Health department has already taken up an elaborate project to set up more than 15,000 health and wellness centres, which are coming up across the state where telemedicine services will be made available in phased manner so that the initial management of various patients can be done through this platform without having to shift the patients to the city hospitals.

The department has laid stress on an integrated health management system which will ease the health care delivery mechanism both in the government and private sectors.

The state government has been in the process of developing an integrated health management system which will not only look into the government sector but will also cater to the private sectors through an integrated system where health registries, digital depositories, information relating to the referrals will be available, officials added. It will help to handle situations through an intelligent and smart approach and thereby bringing more transparency and efficiency into the system.