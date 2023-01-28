State to set up 200-acre textile park

Kolkata: The state government will set up a 200-acre textile Park for supporting activities covering fibre to fabric and garments.



The land is being identified in Salboni, Durgapur and Asansol.

The state department of MSME & Textiles, organised a workshop on Saturday at Biswa Bangla Convention Center to sensitise the textile, apparel, technical textiles and handloom sector entrepreneurs about the fiscal and non-fiscal benefits offered through the recently launched West Bengal Textile Incentive Scheme (WBTIS) and to take feedback from the industry to expand opportunities in these sectors in West Bengal.

The workshop was chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in presence of senior officials of MSME, Land and Land Reforms, Power department and chambers and associations representing Textile eco-system.

A follow-up round table discussion along with road-shows outside the state will be organised with major investors in the textile sector to take forward suggestions received in this workshop.

Dwivedi also suggested forming a task force and coming out with a time-bound action plan for seeking more investment.

A senior official of the MSME department briefing about the outcome of the meeting said that the department will conduct export facilitation for handloom exporters in Nadia and Burdwan districts in collaboration with IIFT.

The department will set up dyeing facilities and design centres at Fulia and Shantipur to support the weavers and exporters.

A total of around 650 entrepreneurs participated in the inaugural and 4 sectoral sessions.