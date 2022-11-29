State to hold awareness drives on consumer rights at fairs

kolkata: In a bid to impart knowledge on consumer rights and the redressal process to people, the State Consumer Affairs department has taken up a number of initiatives, said the Minister Biplab Mitra on Monday.



While speaking to media outside the Assembly, Mitra said that awareness drives will be carried out in various fairs to sensitize people about consumer rights. There will be consumer centres in schools and workshops will be performed so that the school students can take part in the programme. As a part of the campaign, quiz and drawing competitions will be held on consumer rights at various schools. The students will also write slogans themed on consumer rights. Self help groups will be involved and banners and festoons will be put up in populated areas. Tableaus will ply in different locations to spread awareness. The minister also said that magic shows will be conducted and also street plays in different strategic locations.

"We celebrate December 24 every year as national consumers' day. Now the department has joined hands with the Duare Sarkar Campaign in various places to ensure people know the consumer rights. Our main objective is to ensure that people know their rights so that they do not fall victims.

It may be mentioned here that a couple of months ago, street corner awareness campaigns were held by the state Consumer Affairs department to promote consumer rights in Central Kolkata. The campaigns took place in front of Mahatma Gandhi metro station, Calcutta University and at Mohammad Ali Park. The campaign's aim was to impart knowledge on consumer rights and the redressal process to local people and commuters.

The Consumer Affairs department stated that such campaigns are held on a regular basis along with campaigns like tableau, puppet shows and folk songs.

These campaigns increased in number during festivals, especially Durga Puja. In the street corner campaigns, makeshift kiosks were put up with pamphlets in three languages--Bengali, English and Hindi.