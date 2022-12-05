State to give spl solar lights to farmers to ward off insects

KOLKATA: For the first time this year, the state Agriculture department is providing a special type of solar light to ward off insects during night time and prevent damage to crops. The light was among the latest exhibits of agricultural equipment with latest technology to assist the farmers in cultivation at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district .



"The solar light should be charged during the day so that it can provide back up during night and keep away insects from causing damage to crops," state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

Chattopadhyay along with all senior officials of his department were present during the exhibition, where individual farmers as well as Farmer Producer Organisation were shown the use of latest machines that can be used for farming activities.

Another new introduction this year has been drones, which can be used for spreading pesticides in agricultural land.

The department will offer a subsidy to the tune of Rs 3 lakh for a drone which is priced at Rs 10 lakh. Loan facilities can be availed through Kisan Credit Cards. The farmers who want to avail of the facilities for using drone can apply through the Matir Katha website.

Every year modernised agricultural equipment are given to farmers at subsidised rates. Power tillers, solar pumps, combined harvester machine, tractors etc can be availed by farmers through application in Matir Katha website.

The state offers subsidy for all these equipment, which is variable. Small equipment like sprayer, thresher, etc can be availed with the state offering upto 50 per cent subsidy.

According to sources in the department drones can be used for spraying of insecticide over 5 bighas in just 15 minutes.

This will save time. A drone will have the capacity of carrying 5 to 7 litres of pesticide and will be able to spray the same from a height of 10 feet.

A senior official of the state Agriculture department said that drones will be very effective for farmers who own larger plot of land.