State to construct bridge connecting Haldia with Nandigram

Kolkata: The Bengal government is set to construct a bridge connecting Haldia with Nandigram in East Midnapore, bringing about numerous socio-economic changes in the lives of people of Nandigram.



The state government has taken an initiative on a war-footing to set up the bridge over Haldi River connecting Haldia on one side and Nandigram on the other. The only medium of transport is the ferry service that is operated along the river. According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already ordered a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard. The Chief Minister had earlier assured the people of Nandigram that her government would set up the bridge connecting it with Haldia. Once the project is completed, people from Nandigram will no longer require taking the ferry to reach the industrial town on the other side.

It will also reduce the time of journey manifold. Many people from Nandigram come to Haldia for work on a regular basis. People from Nandigram need to go to Haldia through Nandakumar.

Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress, during a meeting in East Midnapore on Thursday also added that the state government will set up the bridge which will be immensely beneficial for the people of that region. He said the Chief Minister has already directed its initiation. The state government has also allotted funds for the bridge in its last budget.

The bridge would be a gift from the Chief Minister to the people of Nandigram. Ghosh also reminded that the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out a series of development works in Nandigram. Various railways projects were also introduced there when Banerjee had been the Railway minister.