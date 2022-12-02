State to augment Covid infra in some govt health facilities

kOLKATA: The daily Covid infection in Bengal has gone below 10 in the recent past but the Health department is in the process of augmenting infrastructure, including the increase of general and critical beds in some of the government health establishments.



Though the infection curve has almost flattened, the Health department is not ruling out the possibility of another surge in the future.

Hence, an adequate infrastructure will be kept ready to meet any unforeseen situations in the future.

Health department issued a circular on November 29, citing that emphasis will be given on the setting up of MGPS, laboratory, and diagnostic facilities.

Incidentally, the State on Wednesday registered 6 Covid infections. The figure on Wednesday stood at 2, which was the lowest daily infection since the pandemic broke out. Bengal on Tuesday registered 3 new cases and on Monday 7 new Covid cases were found across the state.

Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Thursday. Around 52 patients are in home isolation whereas only 9 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.

The total active cases in the state stood at 61 on Thursday. Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 10 in the past few weeks. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Thursday.

The Covid positivity rate on Thursday stood at 0.13 per cent. State has seen 21,18,472 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,880 people have been recovered.

Around 4,477 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,835,973 Covid sample tests so far till date. Around 10 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.

None is in Safe homes. State has so far administered 73,039,272 Covid first doses cumulatively while 64,955,735 second doses have been applied cumulatively so far in the state.