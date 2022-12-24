State takes new initiative for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas district has come up with a special initiative titled 'Bandhan' to deepen the bond between pilgrims and the state government during the Gangasagar Mela.

"Every pilgrim on their arrival to the shores of the Sagar Islands will be given a personalised certificate, bearing their photo and a message from the administration. This thoughtful souvenir will be a priced treasure for the pilgrims, who would fondly look back at the excruciating journey with memories to cherish. It will be an acknowledgment and heartfelt gratitude on the part of the government for the extraordinary length the devotees travel to reach Sagar Island.," Sumit Gupta, District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas said.

The district administration for the first time this year will orchestrate the special initiative of 'Sagar Arati' spanning over a period of three days (January 12, 13 and 14, 2023) with 100 Dhakis, 40 pandits, and 100 women in traditional attire descending onto the serene shores slowly blossoming from a humble offering to a mighty procession on January 14.

The rhythmic hymns of hundreds of pandits, interwoven with the thumping beats of Dhaks and the trumpeting sound of conches, will echo the myriad beliefs and practices that have graced our tradition for centuries, beyond the confines of faith.

"We will transform the annual congregation at Gangasagar into a living embodiment of Bengal's iconic holy shrines. The pilgrims who will touch the shores of the infinite will have the opportunity to feel the pulse of the iconic holy shrines of Bengal, like Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Tarapith, Tarakeswar, and many more with our special initiative, Banglar Mandir. The massive 3D models will create the ambience of spirituality that will transform Sagardwip into a land of enchantment," Gupta added.

Elaborating on the initiative, a senior official of the district administration said that while visiting the land of Moksha, the pilgrims also plan to touch these spiritual havens, but different constraints always seem to come between them and their path to devotion." So we will have the 'Banglar Mandir'," he added.

The Gangasagar Mela is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 17.