State starts study to find out cause of recurrent landslides in the Hills

KOLKATA: State government in coordination with its various departments started a study in North Bengal to ascertain the reasons of recurrent landslides in the Hills and possible steps to reduce such incidents.



State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is also in charge of the Environment Department, on Tuesday said that structures that are set up by his department and other state government agencies in the Hills are often damaged due to incidents of recurrent landslides.

A study has therefore been initiated jointly by PWD, Environment and Forest to find out the possible causes of frequent landslides and how to check such incidents. Repeated incidents of landslides are causing difficulties in development in the hilly regions, said Bhunia.

Earlier in the day, Bhunia held a meeting with a delegation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) which has raised certain demands, including a solution to frequent landslides in the hills. The minister said that the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given utmost priority to ensure the supply of water to irrigable lands both in the hilly areas as well as in Jangalmahal.

"There are around 57.37 lakh hectares of farmlands in Bengal. The Water Resources Investigation and Development Department has successfully managed to ensure water for irrigation in 76 per cent of the total farmland areas. The Chief Minister has directed us to work on a war footing for the development in the hills and Jangalmahal which are our thrush area.

Giving a detailed account of the development works taken place by his department in the hills, Bhunia said around 298 minor irrigation schemes have been carried out in Darjeeling and Kalimpong since 2011. More than 178 waterfalls have been rejuvenated whereas 11068.68 hectares of land have been created as potential for irrigation.

Around 66.28 crore has been spent for the expansion of irrigation facilities and around 11571 farmer families have been benefited, the minister added.

He also said that around 10 surface flow minor irrigation schemes have been constructed while 47 hydro power pumps have been constructed in Darjeeling. Around 25 hydropower pumps with solar installations have been set up in Darjeeling and 9 in Kalimpong.

"Water resources investigation department in association with GTA, carried out around 93 schemes in Darjeeling in the year 2022-23 while 41 schemes have been implemented in Kalimpong. A total Rs 40.54 crore has been spent for the project. In the last one year, the state created and revived 34,103 hectors as irrigation potential and 1,793 minor irrigation schemes have been revived," Bhunia stated.

The Minister also reminded that the state is expected to get funds from the World Bank in the next couple of months which will be diverted for the development of irrigation in the Hills.