State starts farming project in Purulia for betterment of tribal populace

kolkata: The Purulia division of the state Forest department has initiated a pilot project of a farming initiative for the wholesome betterment of the tribals (aboriginal people) of Purulia.



"The cultivation of herbal and aromatic plants in more than 30 bighas of land in Ajodhya Hill, in Purulia will be taken up. At least 50 members from various JFMCs (Joint Forest Management Committee) have taken up the responsibility of coordinating the entire project," a senior official of state Forest department said.

The 30 bigha land that have been chosen for the promised cultivation was fallow agricultural land during the time of winter.

The project started as a technical collaboration with an NGO named Wildlife, Nature and Ecology where the plantation of Chamomile and Chia seeds has begun.

State Plan and Green India Mission have been backing up the project financially. Purulia villages Teliabhasha, Hesadi, Kusumtikri, and Chirubora have already brought this pilot project to effect. The officials of the Forest department are hopeful that this project can be beneficial on multiple levels. It can help in the betterment of the JFMCs and ease the demand for forest resources. It will also decrease the necessity of the villagers going into the forest, thereby reducing the chances of getting trampled by wild elephants

Not only the rearing of the saplings but the Forest department has also already played its part in building a robust market linkage.

It ensures the selling out of these plant products shortly after those have been harvested during the months of February-March in the upcoming year. An estimate shows that this farming can help earn Rs. 20-25,000 per bigha.