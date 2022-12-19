'State sets up 50 check dams in Jhargram in this fiscal, 49 came up since freedom'

KOLKATA: In a bid to give a major boost to the irrigation sector in Jangalmahal, the state government has set up 50 check dams in Jhargram in the current financial year which is a record of all time.



The State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department has been implementing the project. Since Independence, only 49 check dams have come up in this region.

Now the number has gone up to 99. The department has taken a series of initiatives to ensure that the farmers get adequate water for irrigation.

State Water Resources Investigation and Development Department Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia said that utmost importance has been given to water preservation for the farmers in the various parts of Bengal, especially in the dry areas.

"Check dams are being constructed in the dry areas. Around 50 such dams have been erected within one financial year which is a phenomenal development," he said.

The minister also added that the "Jal Dhoro Jol Bhoro" scheme has helped a huge number of farmers. Around 3.80 lakh ponds have been dug up. Many more are coming up.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given utmost importance to the building of irrigation infrastructure both in the north Bengal region and Jangalmahal.

Following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government started the 'Jalatirtha', an environment-friendly scheme to conserve surface and rainwater to ensure round the year assured irrigation to the people through the construction of Check Dams, Water Harvesting Structures and Surface Flow Minor Irrigation Schemes.

Around 26 projects will come up in Darjeeling and Kalimpong under the 'Jalatirtha' scheme of the Bengal government.

A proposal for 26 projects for the increase of irrigational potential has been submitted to the department based on which a high power committee has been formed under the leadership of a chief engineer of the department.

The team will carry out joint inspections in various parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and will examine the utility of the various proposed schemes.

The state government has already given Rs 40.54 crore for the development of irrigation potential in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

There are around 57.37 lakh hectares of farmlands in Bengal. Irrigation water will be provided to 34,319 hectare lands through Surface Water Schemes or Check Dam. Around 4,664 hectares of land will be provided water from solar schemes.