State sets target of forming 2L SHGs for men in 2022-23 fiscal

KOLKATA: The Bengal government has initiated the process of forming Self Help Groups (SHGs) for men with a target to form 2 lakh such groups by the end of 2022- 23 financial year.



The move, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aimed at curbing the migration of people to other states for eking out livelihoods. Over 50000 Groups have already been formed since November 4, when the process of constituting male SHGs kicked off.

The same module of formation of women SHGs are being followed in constituting male SHGs. The women SHGs are formed by the state Panchayats and Rural Development department and the Co Operation department. However, West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Ltd (WBSCL) under the Self Help Group and Self Employment department has been assigned the responsibility for forming male SHGs.

After formation of groups and completion of linkage with the state government portal, each of the male SHGs will be provided with a unique identification number and each individual in the group will get a sub identification number.

"Tracking of the SHGs will be relatively easier and any sort of duplicacy can be avoided," Tanmoy Ghosh, Chairman of WBSCL said.

The WBSCL will facilitate the opening of bank accounts of the SHGs and will also tag them with the block level banking committee (BLBC). If any problem arises and cannot be solved at BLBC, then it will be referred to SLBC ( State Level Bankers Committee) .

"We will help them in availing bank loans and provide training in different trades so that they become self employed. Marketing platform will be provided in convergence with other state government departments as well as providing the opportunity to participate in various government fairs held time to time in different parts of the state," an official of WBSCL said.

Groups formation have already been done successfully in North Bengal- namely in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The Chairman with his team has been visiting every district and taking stock of the ground level situation and resolving roadblocks to facilitate formation of male SHGs. There are training modules in as many as 50 trades among which the WBSCL has identified certain trades which the male are expected to have an edge over their female counterparts which includes animal and poultry farming, electrician and home appliances, cane bamboo woodcraft, fish farming, motor driving etc.

Bengal already has over 10 lakh SHGs comprising over 1.1 crore women.