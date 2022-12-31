State sees 5 fresh Covid cases, over 5K samples tested in a day

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid infected cases dropped to 5 on Friday from what remained at 6 on Thursday. Infection in the state is still much on the lower side.



Around 5,105 Covid samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far performed 26,952,479 sample tests so far. On Tuesday the daily cases in Bengal stood at 8. No death was reported on Friday as well.

The total active cases stood at 59 on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 58. Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent.

Around 48 patients are in home isolation whereas only 11 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.

State health department has directed all the districts to increase the daily Covid sample tests. It may be mentioned here that only 6 new infected cases had been reported on Thursday while on Wednesday the daily cases registered at 9.

The positivity rate on Thursday was registered at 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Mock drills have been completed in several hospitals. It started in the state last Tuesday and it continued till Friday.

A total of 90 hospitals which have taken part in the mock drill will submit a report to the health department.

Health department has already issued certain directives to the hospitals and the districts asking to increase Covid infrastructure to meet any unforeseen situation.

The hospitals will have to ensure adequate supply of oxygen so that Covid beds are fitted with oxygen facilities besides dedicated beds.