State releases over Rs 32 cr to boost infra of health & wellness centres

Kolkata: The state government released more than Rs 32 crore for strengthening health infrastructure in the health wellness centers across the state.



The main objective behind the infrastructural revamp is to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to the grassroots level.

State Health department has taken up an elaborate programme to upgrade the existing infrastructure in the health wellness centres.

Infrastructural revamp of 114 health sub-centres across the state is underway. The government has also chalked out an elaborate plan of upgrading the existing sub-centres (SC) into the level of health and wellness centres (HWC) in a phased manner. These HWC are being developed as decentralised e-Clinics and more than 700 doctors are giving consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state. Bengal has already acquired 2nd position in the country in terms of teleconsultation.

According to an order issued by the Health department last month, Purulia will receive the highest amount of funds of around Rs 54,00,000 for developing HWCs for 2022-23 financial year.

East Burdwan has been allotted a fund of Rs 40,50,000 while South 24-Parganas will get Rs 36,00,000.

Around 17 other districts will get a fund of Rs 22,50,000 in a uniformed way.

The state government had launched 'Swasthya Ingit', a telemedicine initiative through IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services to serve the people in rural areas. Patients in districts are now availing specialised treatment in various disciplines. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated the project to upgrade around 10,357 sub-health centres in the state to HWCs. It may be mentioned here that the patients from the remote parts of Bengal have already been availing these facilities from Suswasthya Kendra in the districts as well.

This has taken off the pressure on government hospitals to a great extent.