‘State ready to give all support to industries’

KOLKATA: State Commerce and Industries minister Shashi Panja said that the state government has adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ approach towards any sort of muscle power and assured the industrialists that the government is ready to extend assistance around the clock.

While addressing a seminar of the Federation of South Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FOSBECCI ) in Asansol, Panja urged the chambers of commerce to come forward to strengthen the bonding between the state government and the business fraternity.

“Industry and employment are the main focus of the state government. You invest in the state and also expand your business ventures. We have a dedicated helpline and there should be no politics when it comes to investment,” she added.

The minister reiterated that businessmen want political stability and it is very much existing in Bengal. “We are a three-time elected government and so there is stability,” she added.

She urged the FOSBECCI to come forward with industrial proposals to her department.

Moloy Ghatak, state Labour minister, said that industrial strikes have become a thing of the past in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. We lose zero man-days and this is the brightest example of an industry-friendly image,” he added.