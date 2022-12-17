'State providing all necessary support to industries'

DARJEELING: "Development of this region is the priority area of the Government of West Bengal and for this the Government has been providing all necessary support," stated Mayor Gautam Deb, Siliguri Municipal Corporation. He also urged business houses to set up environment-friendly industries in this region, especially in the Hills.



Deb, on Friday, addressed a discussion, entitled "Prospects for North Bengal – Investments in Sustainability" organised by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Siliguri. Incidentally, Bengal Chamber of Commerce is the oldest Chamber of Commerce in India.Thanking the Techno India Group and Medica Group for their support, Gautam Deb urged the corporate houses to come forward with their CSR funds to help the Municipal Corporation take up more environment-friendly approaches."Other industry houses also need to chip in. The houses should also explore this region to identify the locations, especially the hills to set up green industries. This area has immense potential," added Deb.

Highlighting logistic support provided by the government, Deb stated the state government has handed over 28 acres to the Airport Authority for starting the night landing facility at Bagdogra Airport. Now, Rs 1000 crore project is coming up for rebuilding the Bagdogra Airport and introducing allied services. "About 297 acres have been converted into a safari where the flora and fauna of this region and be experienced.

The integrated tourism project "Bhorer Alo" in Gajoldoba is the largest such project in India. Both these projects are tourism hotspots and have contributed to the economy of this region," added the Mayor. North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha highlighted the potential of the agrarian economy of North Bengal. "Different districts of this region have different agricultural products like rice, tomatoes, chilies, potatoes, tobacco. We will provide all necessary logistics including land to investors who want to invest in food processing and other industries," added Guha. Dr. Abhijit Shevale, IAS, CEO, Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority informed that Land Usage Compatibility Certificate (LUCC) is being approved by SJDA on priority basis in 10 days.

"The Bengal Chamber is connecting with its Members to build up a network to accelerate business growth in the region focusing on sustainable approaches so that climate change vulnerabilities are addressed simultaneously. This will also help preserve the beautiful and unique landscapes," stated Angana Guha Roy Chowdhury, Assistant Director General, The Bengal Chamber.