State proposes to form panel to press Centre for funds

kolkata: The state government has proposed the formation of a 12-member committee with representation from the Opposition and ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which will go to Delhi to place Bengal's demand for funds for the permanent reconstruction of river embankments in various districts.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay brought the proposal for constituting a 12-member delegation from Bengal to place state's demand for funds from the Centre in the Assembly on Tuesday. It is a serious concern for the state government as river embankments in stretches over 120 km have been damaged. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari later told the media that the state BJP has no issue to go to the Centre for placing the state's demand but the Bengal government has to come up with a written proposal.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga who was present in the Assembly at the time of discussion said that the proposal has been brought for the well-being of the people and they (BJP) would not have any issue joining hands with the state government in placing its demand before the Centre.

Incidents of embankment erosion have been reported from various districts, including Nadia, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and Malda.

Out of the 12-member committee, there will be around 7 members from the ruling TMC and 5 from BJP.

State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick said that more than 120 km of river embankments have been damaged since 2005. The districts which are badly affected include Nadia, Howrah and Murshidabad. River embankments have been damaged in various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri as well.

Around 460 proposals have been given to NABARD for the reconstruction of river embankments out of which only 100 were accepted. The state government had also given a proposal saying around Rs 64 crore was required for carrying out repair works of embankments in North Bengal but the proposal was not accepted by NABARD. "It is the time to rise above politics to save the people living near the embankments,"

said Bhowmick.