State mulls to start training prog for docs with degrees from pvt med colleges: CM

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government may contemplate the introduction of a training programme for the doctors who have obtained degrees from a section of private medical colleges.

Banerjee said that a section of private medical colleges are taking a huge amount of money from the students but they do not offer practical classes.

If these doctors are not properly trained even after getting a degree from private medical colleges, it may harm society. She was addressing a gathering at the SSKM Hospital auditorium after inaugurating a host of health-related projects.

"Some private medical colleges do not offer proper theoretical classes and practical classes too. If the students do not get practical classes they will not be properly trained. They admit students for a hefty amount. It, however, contributes to the existing number of doctors. Patients may die if these doctors fail to provide proper treatment. Patients sometimes die due to wrong treatment," Banerjee said, adding: "We have to think if a training programme can be introduced for these doctors. We have to think about the next generation of doctors. We will contemplate if some experts can be engaged to train these doctors."

She further stated: "Students get more opportunity to learn something new from the practical classes. The government medical colleges in the city like SSKM, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and RG Kar are different.

Only bright students get a chance to get into these colleges where they get ample opportunities to learn from practical classes.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several new facilities from the SSKM and also laid the foundation of a series of new projects.

She inaugurated a renovated 100-bedded pediatric medicine ward and also a four-storeyed state-of-the-art sports medicine unit which is Eastern India's first government initiative.

A 33/6 KV substation and a 128-slice CT scan machine at Bangur Institute of Neuroscience were also inaugurated by Banerjee.

She laid the foundation of a host of new projects such as a 10-storeyed 124-bedded private cabin building which will consist of an outdoor, laboratory, radiological services and an operation theatre for patients, a 7-storeyed hostel building and a 10-storeyed cancer hub with advanced cancer treatment facilities.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of a 50-bedded critical care block at Kolkata Police Hospital with an operation theatre, dialysis, emergency, and isolation ward services among others.