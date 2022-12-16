State moves HC over protection given to Suvendu from FIRs

KOLKATA: The state government on Thursday verbally moved the Chief Justice's bench at the Calcutta High Court, seeking permission to file a petition challenging a single bench order that directed the state police not to register any FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari without permission of the court.



The division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava allowed the state's verbal prayer seeking leave to file an appeal against a single bench order of December 8 which gave the leader of the Opposition protection from the filing of further FIRs against him without permission of the High Court.

On Wednesday three people were killed by a stampede in Asansol during a blanket distribution programme attended by many BJP leaders.

Adhikari was also present at the programme. However, the incident took place after Adhikari left the spot.

Holding Adhikari and the BJP responsible for the tragic incident, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the saffron party and the LoP saying the latter's 'December Dhamaka' slogan started translating into action with the series of incidents. Police had also informed that no permission was given to hold the programme there.

Despite such a serious incident, cops were unable to register an FIR against Adhikari as the Calcutta High Court had passed a blanket stay on registering FIR against the LoP.

Challenging the stay order on registering FIR against Adhikari, the state government moved the Supreme Court. But on Thursday the apex court refused to hear the Bengal government's petition and advised it to move the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice. The state government verbally prayed to submit an appeal before the Division Bench challenging the stay order that was passed on December 8.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: "Suvendu had said dhamaka will take place on December 12, 14 and 21. On December 12, Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in the Bagtui arson case died mysteriously in police custody. Again, on December 14, three innocent people, including a child died due to stampede during blanket distribution in Asansol on Wednesday. We are scared of what is going to happen on December 21."

He maintained: "If the CBI officials act on the instruction of the BJP leaders, then they may kill people at their instructions and under such a situation interrogation of Suvendu in connection with the mysterious death of Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody is essential."Ghosh alleged that favourable order by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has made Suvendu arrogant and fanned his ego to flout the police order. He categorically said the BJP did not take any permission from the police to hold the function at the venue in Asansol on Wednesday.

"BJP is trying to create confusion by spreading lies. The police had received a letter and returned it with a stamp content not verified. This is different from the permission. Police were posted as Suvendu is the Leader of the Opposition," he said, adding "he should immediately be arrested for his irresponsible behaviour which led to the death of three people."

Ghosh alleged that Justice Mantha had issued an order which had stayed all the FIRs against Adhikari and it stated that to make FIRs in the future permission of the High Court will be required.

"How can Justice Mantha give an order on any future action? This order is undemocratic and biased," he said.

Saket Gokhale tweeted: "A blanket immunity is given to a man with a criminal past by no less than the Kolkata High Court."

"....LoP @SuvenduWB seems to be the favourite child of the Judiciary?..," Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted.