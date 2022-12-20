State logs no fresh Covid cases 1st time in 3 years

KOLKATA: After 3 years, Bengal witnessed zero single-day Covid cases on Sunday while on Monday only one case has been reported. Single day cases had gone below 10 a few weeks ago. The total active cases stood at 41 on Monday. The way Covid curve has flattened has given a major psychological boost to the Health officials. Not a single death has been reported in the last 4 weeks.



Recovery rate has gone up to 98.98 per cent whereas active cases on Monday. Around 33 patients are in home isolation whereas only 8 patients are undergoing treatment at hospital.

State on December 1 registered 6 Covid infections. The daily cases went down below 5 last week. Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Monday.The Covid positivity rate on Monday stood at 0.15 per cent. State has seen 21,18,549 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,977 people have been recovered. Around 671 Covid samples were tested in the state on Monday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,902,909 Covid sample tests so far till date.

Around 4 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. None is in Safe homes.