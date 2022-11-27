State logs 3 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 2 weeks

Kolkata: The state recorded the lowest number of single-day Covid cases in the past two weeks on Saturday as the cases dipped to three. No Covid-19 related death was recorded on Saturday.

To date, the state has recorded 21, 18, 451 Covid-19 positive cases.

For the past week, the number of cases recorded every day has reduced magnificently. The state recorded five cases on Friday, Thursday and Wednesday, seven on Tuesday and 11 on Monday.

Out of the total positive cases to date in the state, 20, 96, 836 have recovered so far.

Around 10 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.98 per cent.